Spire Wealth Management Has $102.74 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $102,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 25.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,413,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $109.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average is $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

