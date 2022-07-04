Spire Wealth Management Has $224,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.70, for a total transaction of $1,428,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,456,535 shares in the company, valued at $865,952,104.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total value of $1,404,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,517,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,592,348.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,029 shares of company stock valued at $56,547,795 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $149.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.10 and its 200 day moving average is $163.75. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

