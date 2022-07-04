Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO opened at $124.86 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.14.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.70.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,879 shares of company stock worth $21,944,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

