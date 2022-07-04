Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $16.68 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

