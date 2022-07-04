St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $146.51 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

