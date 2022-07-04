Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of SWK opened at $107.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $99.43 and a one year high of $210.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.91.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

