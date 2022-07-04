Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 40,763 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,763 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $50,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $179.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.37 and a 200 day moving average of $173.77.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

