Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 386,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $124.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.14.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,879 shares of company stock worth $21,944,327. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

