Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $124.86 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.14.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.70.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,879 shares of company stock worth $21,944,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

