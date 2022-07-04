Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 124 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $112.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.56. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

