Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 603 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Twitter were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,134,000 after purchasing an additional 378,646 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $313,565,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,231 shares of company stock worth $21,390,076. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $38.23 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. Loop Capital cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

