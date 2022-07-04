Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 0.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after buying an additional 858,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after buying an additional 456,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,353,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $71.06 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $74.85.

