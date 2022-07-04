TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 127 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 50,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 9,333 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.08. The company has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.92 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.