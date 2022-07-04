TFG Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 162,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $199.18 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.19 and a 200-day moving average of $211.76.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

