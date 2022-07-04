The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.9% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $279.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

