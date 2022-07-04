The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.3% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $279.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

