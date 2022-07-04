The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $279.08 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

