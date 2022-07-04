The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $127,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $279.08 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

