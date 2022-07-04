The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,368,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Home Depot by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $279.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.02. The company has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.