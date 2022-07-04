The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after buying an additional 109,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after buying an additional 1,012,751 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $131.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.70.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

