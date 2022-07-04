The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

