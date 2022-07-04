The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 23.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $417,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MOS. Barclays started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

In other news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average is $54.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.