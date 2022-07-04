The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $146.11 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

