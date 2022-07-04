The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.0% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.82.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

