The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Position Trimmed by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 295.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 137.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 52,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $38.82 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

