The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $73.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.30. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.76 and a 12-month high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock worth $8,316,301 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

