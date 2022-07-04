The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Reduced by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Southern by 14.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Southern by 11.4% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Southern by 312.9% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Southern by 16.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

NYSE:SO opened at $73.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.76 and a one year high of $77.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.