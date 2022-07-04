The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.14 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

