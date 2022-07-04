The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $96.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

