The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $96.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

