The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 818.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average is $129.69. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

