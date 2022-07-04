The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $938,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 6,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

