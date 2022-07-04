The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 6,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

