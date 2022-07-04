The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 602.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

