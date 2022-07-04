Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 162,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $199.18 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.19 and a 200-day moving average of $211.76.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

