Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,370 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $146.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.34. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

