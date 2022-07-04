Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 505 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

