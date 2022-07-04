Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Rosalie C. Moore Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) Director Rosalie C. Moore bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$43,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$170,101.38.
TXG stock opened at C$9.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.92 and a 12 month high of C$17.43. The firm has a market cap of C$853.27 million and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.85.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$263.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.
