TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Short Interest Update

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTPG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 434,839 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,646,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,737,000 after buying an additional 111,635 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

YTPG opened at $9.76 on Monday. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

