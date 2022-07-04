Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TT opened at $131.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

