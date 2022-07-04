Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Shares of ED stock opened at $97.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average is $90.33.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.