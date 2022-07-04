Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,583 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $46.29 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $60.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

