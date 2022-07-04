Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 195 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

ACM opened at $65.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

