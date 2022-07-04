Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,618,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

DE opened at $301.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $294.29 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.61 and its 200-day moving average is $373.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

