Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 431 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,952,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 553.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,382,000 after purchasing an additional 884,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after buying an additional 700,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Corteva by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after acquiring an additional 678,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

CTVA stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.