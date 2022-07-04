Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 537 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC opened at $44.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $43.15 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

