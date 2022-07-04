Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $210.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $372.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

