Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $46.03 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $52.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

