Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,172 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1,048.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,862 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $66.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $63.72 and a 1 year high of $85.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

