Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,758 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

